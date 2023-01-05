Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Purchases 738 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.47. The company had a trading volume of 126,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $112.89. The company has a market capitalization of $285.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

