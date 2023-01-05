Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Purchases New Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after buying an additional 831,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,706,000 after purchasing an additional 540,866 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,681,000 after purchasing an additional 140,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,161,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,800,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,956,000 after purchasing an additional 254,346 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,173. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

