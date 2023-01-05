Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Takes $54,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 81,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

