Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,374,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,608,000 after buying an additional 12,365,730 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,869 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,851,000 after buying an additional 4,877,641 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 109.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,352,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,473,000 after buying an additional 2,791,626 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 99.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,660 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BIP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,940. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 124.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

