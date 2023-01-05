WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,384.26

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,384.26 ($16.68) and traded as high as GBX 1,522.50 ($18.34). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,516 ($18.27), with a volume of 184,256 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,900 ($22.89) to GBX 2,000 ($24.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,930 ($23.25) to GBX 1,900 ($22.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,840 ($22.17) to GBX 1,390 ($16.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,180 ($26.27) to GBX 1,975 ($23.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,944.17 ($23.42).

Get WH Smith alerts:

WH Smith Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 4,315.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,399.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,385.39.

WH Smith Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at WH Smith

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a GBX 9.10 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Marion Sears acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($16.86) per share, with a total value of £20,985 ($25,283.13).

About WH Smith

(Get Rating)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.