WhiteCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $702,503.32 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $37.73 million and approximately $702,503.32 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00441301 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00031991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00020865 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000837 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018537 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,086,965 coins and its circulating supply is 762,619,198 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

