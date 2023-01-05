Win Advisors Inc. Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Win Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MGC traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $131.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,808. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.30 and a twelve month high of $169.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.28 and a 200-day moving average of $135.88.

