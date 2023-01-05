Win Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Progyny accounts for approximately 0.1% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,477,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,740,000 after buying an additional 107,770 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter worth $254,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Progyny by 4.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Progyny by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Progyny Stock Performance

Shares of PGNY stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,433. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.59. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $205.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. Progyny had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $253,960.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,250,042.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $253,960.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,250,042.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $72,908.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,216.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,741 shares of company stock worth $5,441,482. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.