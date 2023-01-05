Win Advisors Inc. Sells 431 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Win Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $256,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.71. The stock had a trading volume of 98,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,220. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $68.22 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.28.

