Win Advisors Inc. Sells 519 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Win Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 0.0% of Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,993,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,555,000 after buying an additional 101,085 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,511,000 after buying an additional 213,822 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,833,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,726,000 after acquiring an additional 115,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,970,000 after acquiring an additional 279,243 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,979. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.52.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.