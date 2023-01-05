WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 444,509 shares.The stock last traded at $32.62 and had previously closed at $32.68.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3,010.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.