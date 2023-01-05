Wojak Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $163.27 Million (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $163.27 million and $3,036.76 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wojak Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 171.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00443713 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.52 or 0.02223768 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,105.37 or 0.30314066 BTC.

About Wojak Finance

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wojak Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

