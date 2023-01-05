Wolfe Research Raises AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target to $12.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wolfe Research from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AVDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut AvidXchange from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 11.17.

AVDX stock opened at 9.46 on Thursday. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 5.86 and a 52-week high of 15.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is 8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.16 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. The business had revenue of 82.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 78.55 million. Equities analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 9.33, for a total value of 29,995.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 591,559.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 185.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

