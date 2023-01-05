Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 104.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 646,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,582 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $66,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 38,868.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,198,000 after acquiring an additional 445,825 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 622.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 201,074 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 131,375 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,345,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,432,000.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.61. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.76 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.22.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

