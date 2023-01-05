World Mobile Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $53.12 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $53.12 million and approximately $988,484.74 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00069728 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00059769 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022630 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003898 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,838,904 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

