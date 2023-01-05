Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Price Up 7.1% This Week

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $9.15 billion and approximately $44,387.33 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001575 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,522,851,540 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.25943244 USD and is up 2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $34,458.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

