Wrapped Everscale Trading 1% Higher This Week (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $43.02 million and $24,339.28 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,072,332,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,716,142,489 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,072,259,372 with 1,716,069,626 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02505696 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $21,138.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

