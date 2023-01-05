Wrapped Everscale Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $42.70 million and $17,316.52 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 125.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00443901 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.97 or 0.02222510 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,102.95 or 0.30326908 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,072,385,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,716,195,635 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,072,338,891 with 1,716,149,153 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02500081 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $20,759.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.