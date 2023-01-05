X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Shares Up 0.2%

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.13. 948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.
X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04.
Institutional Trading of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.29% of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDAW)
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- Will Canada Goose Stock Fly Higher for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.