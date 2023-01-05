Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.21 and last traded at $47.21. 850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Xero Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $52.21.

Xero Company Profile

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger.

