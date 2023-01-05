Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.07

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.07 and traded as high as C$7.92. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$7.84, with a volume of 1,879,890 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on YRI. National Bankshares increased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.10 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$6.80 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.97.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.48. The firm has a market cap of C$7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85.

Yamana Gold Increases Dividend

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$551.16 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.