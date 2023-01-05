YES WORLD (YES) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $13.45 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YES WORLD token can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, YES WORLD has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 91.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00445937 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.64 or 0.02229053 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.19 or 0.30465951 BTC.

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

