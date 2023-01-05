Zambesigold (ZGD) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Zambesigold has a market cap of $54.60 million and $50,390.26 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002920 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

