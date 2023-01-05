Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.47

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Zealand Pharma A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zealand Pharma A/S (ZLDPF)
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- Will Canada Goose Stock Fly Higher for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.