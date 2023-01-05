ZEON Price Reaches $0.0048 (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. One ZEON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $146.51 million and $96,312.73 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZEON

ZEON was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

