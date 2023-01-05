Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.05.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $128.46 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.53 and its 200 day moving average is $112.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 80,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

