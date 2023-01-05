Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 912,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,366 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.19% of Zoetis worth $135,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. American National Bank increased its stake in Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $148.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $227.00.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

