ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Up to $27.77

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.77, but opened at $28.59. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 4,698 shares changing hands.

ZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $402,350,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,350,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,250,000 after acquiring an additional 91,389 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 48.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 43,723 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

