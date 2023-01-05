Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $125.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zscaler traded as low as $105.63 and last traded at $106.20, with a volume of 44450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.59.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZS. Macquarie assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.46.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,478 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $37,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.05.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.