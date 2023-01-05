Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $522.50.

ZURVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 532 to CHF 520 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 580 to CHF 540 in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

