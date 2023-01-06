1,545 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 67.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,597 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after buying an additional 723,042 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 23.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,439,000 after buying an additional 556,040 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 30.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,483,000 after buying an additional 252,425 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 26,718.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 249,821 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

Moody’s Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $276.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $376.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.38 and a 200 day moving average of $281.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

