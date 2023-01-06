1,795 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.81 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $115.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.21.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

