18,643 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $133,317,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 104.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.32.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 131,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,364,994. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

