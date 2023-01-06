1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for 1stdibs.Com in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for 1stdibs.Com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 1stdibs.Com’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.
1stdibs.Com stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $11.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19.
In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $39,146.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 7,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $39,146.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $56,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 151,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,606.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,055 shares of company stock worth $158,414 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.
