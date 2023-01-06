2,195 Shares in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Acquired by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4,949.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CZNC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

