564,908 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 564,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,384,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 42.2% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $189.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

