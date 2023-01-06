718 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,840,982,000 after buying an additional 691,754 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,085,000 after buying an additional 664,472 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,100,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,929,000 after buying an additional 554,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,828,000 after buying an additional 551,092 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $69.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $86.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average is $66.81.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

