Aave 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $39.07 Million (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $785.24 million and $39.07 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can currently be bought for approximately $55.72 or 0.00331326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aave Profile

Aave was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. The official website for Aave is aave.com. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

