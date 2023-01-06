ABCMETA (META) Trading Down 14.7% This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $28.45 million and $13,609.71 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00039838 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018896 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00233779 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00025401 USD and is up 8.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $10,512.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

