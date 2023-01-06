Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Up 4.5%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.85. 28,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,265,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

ANF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,747 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 27.4% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 238,227 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

