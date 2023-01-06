Absolute Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,413 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $75.03 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $86.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.81.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

