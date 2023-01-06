Absolute Capital Management LLC Buys 4,536 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 1.6% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000.

ESGU stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $107.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

