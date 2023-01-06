Absolute Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 969 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,272,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,651,000 after buying an additional 57,071 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11,780.2% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 57,016 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $4,893,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $69.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average is $71.25. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

