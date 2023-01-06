Absolute Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $84.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

