Absolute Capital Management LLC Invests $85,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $183.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.35. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $224.85.

