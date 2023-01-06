Absolute Capital Management LLC Purchases 377 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $209.25 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $311.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.02.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.