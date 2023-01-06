Absolute Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 75,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24.

