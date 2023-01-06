Absolute Capital Management LLC Takes $989,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for 1.3% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

KRE opened at $58.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.68.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

