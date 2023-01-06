Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.28-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance
AKR stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $22.64.
Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -180.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.