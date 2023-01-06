Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Alley Investment Management Company LLC

Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.4% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,555. The firm has a market cap of $168.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.50. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

